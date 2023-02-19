Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oil States International Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 282.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

