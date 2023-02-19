OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $242.77 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 11% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $242.77 million and $59.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00007051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00080148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001104 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

