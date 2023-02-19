Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.