Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

