Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $169.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $192.32.

