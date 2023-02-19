Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 769,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 299.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 593,172 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $25,965,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after acquiring an additional 373,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

