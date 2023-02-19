Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 190,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,805 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.