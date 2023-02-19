Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 782 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $433.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.15.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

