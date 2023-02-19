Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kadant worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,411,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Kadant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KAI opened at $218.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $219.97.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

