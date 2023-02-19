Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,551.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,017.58 and a 12-month high of $1,560.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,438.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,373.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

