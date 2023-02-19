Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.13 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $84.68 million and $909,566.02 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00425530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.99 or 0.28187900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.