Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.57 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $69.34 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00215928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,532.66 or 0.99996690 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10032294 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,015,326.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

