Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.69 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.69 million and $13.02 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002063 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00424153 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.03 or 0.28096675 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Origin Protocol Token Profile
Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,240,686 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Origin Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
