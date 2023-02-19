Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

