Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OECGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also

Earnings History for Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.