Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.22 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.00%.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$77,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,352,670.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock valued at $615,592. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

