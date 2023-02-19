Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $11.25 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and $272,750.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,074.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00403077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00092347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.66 or 0.00656685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00558290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00171758 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,972,674 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

