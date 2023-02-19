Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $10.87. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 6,787 shares trading hands.
Pacific Valley Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $48.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.
Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter.
About Pacific Valley Bancorp
Pacific Valley Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.
