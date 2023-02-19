Parkwood LLC Acquires 2,496 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LAD traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.62. 391,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,913. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.07 and its 200-day moving average is $234.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.39 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.



