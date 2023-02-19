Parkwood LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,985 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in NU by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,729,000 after buying an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NU traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 40,615,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,552,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

