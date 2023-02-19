Parkwood LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $77.63. 1,805,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,090. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.39. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.