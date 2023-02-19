Parkwood LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after acquiring an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TTE traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. 1,491,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

