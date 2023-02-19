Parkwood LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $414,639.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,221,169 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $168.56. 2,272,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $321.76.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

