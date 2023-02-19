Parkwood LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,903 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund comprises about 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.19% of United States Oil Fund worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

USO stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 3,851,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.