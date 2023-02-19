Parkwood LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

