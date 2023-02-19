Parkwood LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE BILL traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. 2,509,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,240. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.