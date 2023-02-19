Parkwood LLC Purchases Shares of 29,913 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 106.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.91. 1,464,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

