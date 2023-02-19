Parkwood LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 7,973,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.