Parkwood LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkwood LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

