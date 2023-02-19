Parkwood LLC Reduces Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,883 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 975,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,155. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

