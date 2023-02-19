Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $578,022. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,253 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

