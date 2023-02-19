Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEYUF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,774. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEYUF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

