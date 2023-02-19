Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 7,367 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $42,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of RY opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

