Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.10% of Public Storage worth $52,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $299.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

