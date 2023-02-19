Pictet Asset Management SA Has $47.60 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $47,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 406.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

