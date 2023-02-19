Pictet Asset Management SA Has $60.53 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.29% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $60,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

SITE opened at $152.24 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.