Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520,941 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 4.10% of iRobot worth $62,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

