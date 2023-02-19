Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

