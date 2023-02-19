Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,343 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $50,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $360.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.68. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.