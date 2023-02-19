Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 882 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $247.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.39 and its 200 day moving average is $215.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

