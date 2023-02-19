PlayDapp (PLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.59 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $137.46 million and $16.59 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

