Polygon (MATIC) Price Tops $1.49 on Top Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00006083 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $13.03 billion and $706.69 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
