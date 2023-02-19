Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POR. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 876,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,507,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

