PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PWFL stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.43. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

In other news, Director Michael J. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at $519,046.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

