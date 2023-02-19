PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
PowerFleet Stock Performance
PWFL stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.43. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
Insider Activity at PowerFleet
In other news, Director Michael J. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at $519,046.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PowerFleet
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.