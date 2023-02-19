PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

PPL Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $28.81. 7,645,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,953. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $215,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 3,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

