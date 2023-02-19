PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. PPL updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 7,645,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,953. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. PPL’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PPL by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,120,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

