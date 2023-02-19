Premia (PREMIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.70 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003361 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $326,157.29 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00424513 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.23 or 0.28120500 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

