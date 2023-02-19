Premia Price Reaches $0.80 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Premia has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $343,906.21 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

