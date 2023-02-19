ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRQR. Raymond James upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.90.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %
ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.