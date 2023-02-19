ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRQR. Raymond James upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.90.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

