Prudential PLC Acquires 1,679 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

