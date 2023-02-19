Prudential PLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.54 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

